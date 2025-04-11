Euro Zone Bonds: Stability Amid Global Market Turbulence

Euro zone bond yields held steady on Friday following a volatile week, marked by escalating U.S.-China trade tensions. Despite President Trump's temporary halt of some tariffs, investor concerns over global economic risks continued.

The premium for holding U.S. debt over German Bunds saw its biggest weekly rise since the 1990s, amplifying market instability. Meanwhile, Germany's 10-year bond yield—a euro zone benchmark—remained unchanged amid global upheavals, a sign of resilience.

As U.S. bond selloff persisted, German yields offered refuge, with notable yield spread movements across the Euro zone. As finance ministers deliberate trade strategies, the ECB is poised to discuss potential rate cuts in response to shifting economic conditions.

