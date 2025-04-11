Left Menu

UWM and FedEx Unite for Cybersecurity Awareness in Delhi's Low-Income Communities

United Way Mumbai, supported by FedEx, concluded its 'Cyber Security Awareness' program aimed at boosting digital security in low-income communities. Engaging 85 participants, including Anganwadi and ASHA workers, the initiative highlights cross-sector collaboration for public safety and resilience against cybercrime, reaching over 10,500 citizens across several Indian cities.

Cybersecurity Awareness Programme Concludes with Empowering 80 Frontline Workers at Nand Nagri DM Office -- Supported by FedEx and United Way Mumbai. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

United Way Mumbai (UWM), in collaboration with Federal Express Corporation (FedEx), has concluded its impactful 'Cyber Security Awareness' program aimed at bolstering digital safety among low-income populations in New Delhi. This initiative underscores a strategic response to increasing cybercrime threats, with UWM and FedEx spearheading efforts to cultivate cybersecurity literacy and preparedness.

The program drew 85 participants comprising Anganwadi and ASHA workers, alongside representatives from NGOs and government entities. Through engaging discussions, critical issues such as online fraud, phishing, financial threats, and social media misuse were examined. Highlighting the scope of cyber threats, Vivek Tyagi, ACP of the Cybercrime Police Department in Delhi, emphasized the essential role of informed communities in thwarting cybercriminal activities.

This closure ceremony wrapped up a comprehensive training series that's part of a larger UWM-led initiative, with FedEx contributing significantly to fostering a cyber-secure India. With a reach extending to over 10,500 individuals across major cities, including Delhi, the program stands as a testament to the power of public-private partnerships in enhancing public safety and digital resilience, driven by UWM's collaborative approach and FedEx's generous support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

