UWM and FedEx Unite for Cybersecurity Awareness in Delhi's Low-Income Communities

United Way Mumbai (UWM), in collaboration with Federal Express Corporation (FedEx), has concluded its impactful 'Cyber Security Awareness' program aimed at bolstering digital safety among low-income populations in New Delhi. This initiative underscores a strategic response to increasing cybercrime threats, with UWM and FedEx spearheading efforts to cultivate cybersecurity literacy and preparedness.

The program drew 85 participants comprising Anganwadi and ASHA workers, alongside representatives from NGOs and government entities. Through engaging discussions, critical issues such as online fraud, phishing, financial threats, and social media misuse were examined. Highlighting the scope of cyber threats, Vivek Tyagi, ACP of the Cybercrime Police Department in Delhi, emphasized the essential role of informed communities in thwarting cybercriminal activities.

This closure ceremony wrapped up a comprehensive training series that's part of a larger UWM-led initiative, with FedEx contributing significantly to fostering a cyber-secure India. With a reach extending to over 10,500 individuals across major cities, including Delhi, the program stands as a testament to the power of public-private partnerships in enhancing public safety and digital resilience, driven by UWM's collaborative approach and FedEx's generous support.

