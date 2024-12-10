Left Menu

France's Strategic Exit from Chad: The End of Sahelian Defense Operations

France has commenced withdrawing its military presence from Chad, starting with the removal of warplanes from N'Djamena. This follows Chad's decision to end its defense pact with France. Negotiations on withdrawal terms are ongoing as France continues to reduce its operations in the Sahel region.

France has initiated the withdrawal of its military forces from Chad, marking a significant shift in its operations within the Sahel region. This move commenced with the departure of two Mirage warplanes from N'Djamena, following Chad's recent decision to terminate its defense cooperation agreement with Paris.

The unexpected announcement by Chad, a strategic ally in combating Islamist militants in Central Africa, brings an end to the longstanding military alliance. Although terms of withdrawal remain under negotiation, French military spokesperson Colonel Guillaume Vernet confirmed that this marks the beginning of a broader military equipment and personnel drawdown in the region.

Chad's army spokesperson, Chanane Issakha Acheikh, verified the French warplanes' exit, with updates promised to the public throughout the pullback process. Despite prior discussions on reducing its military footprint in several African nations, France was reportedly not forewarned about Chad's abrupt decision to cease defense collaboration.

