Left Menu

Italian Court Sentences Three Over Deadly Migrant Shipwreck

An Italian court has sentenced three individuals, two Pakistani and one Turkish, to up to 16 years in prison for their role in a migrant shipwreck near Cutro, Calabria, last year. The incident resulted in at least 94 deaths. The case adds pressure on officials over alleged preventive failures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 10-12-2024 21:44 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 21:44 IST
Italian Court Sentences Three Over Deadly Migrant Shipwreck
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Italy

An Italian court on Tuesday handed down prison sentences of up to 16 years to three individuals found guilty in connection with a tragic migrant shipwreck that claimed at least 94 lives off the coast of Cutro, Calabria, last year. The defendants, two Pakistani nationals and one Turkish, were convicted for their roles in aiding illegal immigration that led to the migrants' deaths.

The wooden sailboat had been carrying dozens of people when it smashed against rocks in the nighttime disaster on February 26, 2023. While the court cleared the defendants of negligent shipwreck charges, Italian law allows for at least two more appeals in the legal process.

The case has sparked broader investigations, with prosecutors in Crotone examining possible negligence by police and coastguard officers. Meanwhile, the government under Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has strengthened penalties for human trafficking, although it expressed dissatisfaction with probes involving the coastguard and police.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024