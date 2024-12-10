Chilean Mine Project Faces Supreme Court Challenge Amid Environmental Concerns

In a significant development for Chile's mining sector, a contentious iron and copper project in northern Chile is poised for legal analysis by the Supreme Court. Environment Minister Maisa Rojas highlighted this possibility after a local tribunal overturned a 2023 denial of the proposal for the Dominga mine.

The $2.5-billion initiative by Andes Iron has been a focal point of environmental debate in Chile, a leading copper producer. Despite strong opposition from environmentalists, the 2023 permit rejection was invalidated by a Chilean environmental court, which instructed the government review committee to reevaluate the project's environmental impact within two weeks.

An impartial panel is needed for the reevaluation, according to the First Environmental Tribunal, which criticized the initial decision-making process. With accusations of potential ecological harm, Andes Iron maintains that their project adheres to required regulations.

