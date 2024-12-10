Govt Expands Jan Aushadhi Kendras in Rural Areas Through PACS Collaboration

The Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers, Smt. Anupriya Patel, announced new developments in the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP), emphasizing enhanced access to affordable medicines in rural areas. A significant milestone is the partnership between the Pharmaceuticals & Medical Devices Bureau of India (PMBI) and the Cooperative sector to establish Jan Aushadhi Kendras (JAKs) through Primary Agriculture Cooperative Societies (PACS). Key Developments

Expansion via PACS: As of November 30, 2024, over 2,690 PACS have received initial approvals, and 687 Jan Aushadhi Kendras have been established through PACS in rural areas.

This collaboration is set to enhance the availability of affordable medicines in underserved regions, particularly benefiting rural populations. Opening of Jan Aushadhi Kendras: JAKs can be established by individuals, NGOs, Societies, Trusts, and private entities, with an emphasis on maintaining a 1 km distance between two Kendras.

Applications for JAKs are submitted online through the official PMBJP website (www.janaushadhi.gov.in), enabling a streamlined and transparent process. Supply and Incentives: Jan Aushadhi medicines are supplied to CGHS dispensaries, AIIMS, and other hospitals based on demand.

JAK owners receive a 20% monthly purchase incentive, capped at ₹20,000 per month.

A one-time incentive of ₹2 lakh is granted for Kendras in specific regions such as the North-Eastern States, Himalayan areas, Island territories, and aspirational districts identified by NITI Aayog. Women entrepreneurs, ex-servicemen, Divyang individuals, and SC/ST applicants also qualify for this incentive. Operational Support: State-wise Marketing Officers assist JAK operators in obtaining drug licenses and facilitating medicine supply through an extensive distributor and warehouse network.

Additional Features of PMBJP

Affordable Pricing: Jan Aushadhi medicines are priced significantly lower than their branded counterparts, promoting healthcare affordability for all citizens.

Digital Access: Customers can use the Jan Aushadhi Sugam mobile app to locate Kendras and check medicine availability.

Expansion Goals: The government plans to scale up JAKs across all districts and blocks to achieve universal access.

Impact and Future Outlook

The collaboration with PACS is a significant step in making quality medicines available to rural populations. With over 9,000 operational JAKs nationwide (including urban and rural), PMBJP continues to reduce healthcare costs for millions. The incentives and support mechanisms encourage greater participation by diverse stakeholders, including marginalized groups.

These developments reaffirm the government's commitment to ensuring healthcare accessibility, bridging gaps in rural healthcare infrastructure, and empowering local communities through employment and entrepreneurship opportunities.