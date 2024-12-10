Left Menu

Europe's Syrian Asylum Application Freeze: A Continental Pause

European countries have halted asylum applications from Syrians amid geopolitical upheaval in Syria. Nations like Austria, Belgium, Britain, and Germany have paused processing due to the uncertain security environment following President Assad's flight to Russia. The suspension aims to reassess regional safety and potential repatriation policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2024 22:54 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 22:54 IST
Europe's Syrian Asylum Application Freeze: A Continental Pause

In a sweeping response to the recent developments in Syria, several European countries have temporarily suspended asylum applications from Syrian nationals. This decision follows the seizure of the Syrian capital by rebels and President Bashar al-Assad's subsequent flight to Russia, ending a 13-year civil conflict.

Austria, Belgium, Britain, and Germany are among the European nations that have paused processing these applications due to the precarious security situation in Syria. Austria's Interior Minister has ordered a program for organized repatriation, while Belgium's refugee agency seeks further security assessments.

Other countries, including Denmark, Finland, France, and Greece, have also announced similar suspensions, aiming to reassess the safety and risk factors related to returning Syrian asylum seekers. The move underscores a continent-wide recalibration of refugee policies amid the evolving Syrian landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024