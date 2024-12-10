Europe's Syrian Asylum Application Freeze: A Continental Pause

In a sweeping response to the recent developments in Syria, several European countries have temporarily suspended asylum applications from Syrian nationals. This decision follows the seizure of the Syrian capital by rebels and President Bashar al-Assad's subsequent flight to Russia, ending a 13-year civil conflict.

Austria, Belgium, Britain, and Germany are among the European nations that have paused processing these applications due to the precarious security situation in Syria. Austria's Interior Minister has ordered a program for organized repatriation, while Belgium's refugee agency seeks further security assessments.

Other countries, including Denmark, Finland, France, and Greece, have also announced similar suspensions, aiming to reassess the safety and risk factors related to returning Syrian asylum seekers. The move underscores a continent-wide recalibration of refugee policies amid the evolving Syrian landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)