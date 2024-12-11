Controversy Erupts as WCK Lays Off Gaza Staff Amid Security Allegations

The U.S.-based charity World Central Kitchen (WCK) has terminated the employment of dozens of Palestinian workers in Gaza. The decision follows Israeli claims that 62 of its staff members were connected to militant groups. While WCK stresses this is not a confirmation of any affiliations, the move has caused a stir.

Israel's demand for an investigation into WCK's hiring came after allegations surfaced about an employee involved in a Hamas-led attack on October 7, 2023. WCK noted that although they dismissed these individuals to safeguard operations, they received no substantive evidence from Israeli authorities regarding these claims.

The incident draws parallels with the United Nations, which recently faced scrutiny over similar accusations against UNRWA employees. Affected workers have expressed discontent, citing the dismissals as reactions to unsubstantiated security concerns, raising questions about employment protections in conflict zones.

