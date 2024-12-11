U.S. Troops Stay in Syria: Counter-Terrorism Mission Against Islamic State

A top White House official confirmed Tuesday that U.S. troops will remain in Syria following the fall of President Bashar al-Assad. The troops are committed to a counter-terrorism mission to dismantle Islamic State forces. U.S. Deputy National Security Advisor Jon Finer emphasized the strategic importance of their presence at the Reuters NEXT conference in New York.

Finer affirmed the decade-long U.S. commitment to fighting ISIS, stating decisively that the troops will stay. This decision follows the recent capture of Damascus by Syrian rebels, forcing Assad to flee to Russia after his family's lengthy and oppressive rule.

Despite the political changes in Syria, Washington sees its military stance as a precaution against future instability. The U.S. still labels Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, a Sunni group instrumental in Assad's overthrow, as a terrorist organization. Finer indicated no policy changes towards such groups but expressed cautious optimism towards recent constructive statements.

