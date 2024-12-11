Left Menu

U.S. Troops Stay in Syria: Counter-Terrorism Mission Against Islamic State

The U.S. will keep troops in Syria after Bashar al-Assad's fall to counter terrorism, primarily targeting Islamic State. Despite the change in Syria's leadership, their presence aims to prevent instability. The U.S. continues to view groups like Hayat Tahrir al-Sham as terrorist organizations and monitors ongoing developments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2024 00:48 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 00:48 IST
A top White House official confirmed Tuesday that U.S. troops will remain in Syria following the fall of President Bashar al-Assad. The troops are committed to a counter-terrorism mission to dismantle Islamic State forces. U.S. Deputy National Security Advisor Jon Finer emphasized the strategic importance of their presence at the Reuters NEXT conference in New York.

Finer affirmed the decade-long U.S. commitment to fighting ISIS, stating decisively that the troops will stay. This decision follows the recent capture of Damascus by Syrian rebels, forcing Assad to flee to Russia after his family's lengthy and oppressive rule.

Despite the political changes in Syria, Washington sees its military stance as a precaution against future instability. The U.S. still labels Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, a Sunni group instrumental in Assad's overthrow, as a terrorist organization. Finer indicated no policy changes towards such groups but expressed cautious optimism towards recent constructive statements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

