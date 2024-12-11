Corporate Maneuvers: Japanese Firms Brace for Political Challenges

At a recent Reuters NEXT conference in New York, Izumi Kobayashi, a director at several prominent Japanese companies, cautioned against an overreaction to tariff threats issued by President-elect Donald Trump targeting Chinese goods. Kobayashi highlighted the challenge of withdrawing from China, given its vast market presence.

Kobayashi discussed ongoing deliberations at Omron, a Japanese industrial conglomerate, regarding possible sanctions that could be imposed by the incoming Trump administration. Although no actions have been taken yet, splitting the Chinese unit from its operations is one option being considered, despite prospective management challenges.

Japan attentively monitors potential sanctions on China, a key market for its businesses. Concerns have risen among major Japanese banks regarding U.S. sanctions that could hinder their operations in China. This situation resembles earlier difficulties experienced due to sanctions imposed on business with Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)