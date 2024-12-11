In a startling revelation, a human rights organization has accused the Nicaraguan government of perpetrating severe human rights abuses over the past seven years. According to the Nicaragua Never Again Human Rights Collective, at least 229 individuals detained for political reasons have suffered torture and other crimes against humanity.

The NGO's report documents the suffering of 183 men and 46 women linked to the 2018 anti-government protests. The government of President Daniel Ortega has ignored such findings, labeling them as part of an international campaign against Nicaraguan sovereignty.

The NGO, based in Costa Rica, detailed the brutal methods used against detainees, including beatings, rape, and threats against family members. The report further accuses paramilitary agents of involvement in detaining citizens without official warrants, contributing to a severe, repressive climate in Nicaragua.

