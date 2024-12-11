Left Menu

Ghost Guns: Untraceable Firearms and the Legal Battle

Ghost guns are untraceable firearms made without serial numbers, often violating regulatory measures. The Biden administration views them as crime facilitators and has initiated regulatory efforts. Supporters claim a Second Amendment right to build these guns, using readily available kits and 3-D printing technology, bypassing background checks and regulations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2024 04:46 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 04:46 IST
A 26-year-old suspect charged in the murder of a UnitedHealth executive in New York was apprehended in Pennsylvania, found with a backpack containing a so-called 'ghost gun,' according to police.

The U.S. government asserts that these untraceable firearms are frequently utilized in crimes due to their ease of assembly from parts bought online or 3-D printed, circumventing standard serial number and background check requirements.

Despite the Biden administration's regulatory push, advocates argue ghost guns cater to hobbyists and fall under Second Amendment rights. These guns can be assembled from kits available online, sidestepping federal laws by offering components that are 80% complete.

