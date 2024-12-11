Syria's New Dawn: Rebuilding Amidst Uncertainty
Following the ousting of President Bashar al-Assad, Syria faces a massive rebuilding task. Refugees begin returning home as a new interim government takes charge, urged by the U.S. to ensure inclusivity. Meanwhile, the international community monitors the situation, including Israel's recent military actions in the region.
In the aftermath of President Bashar al-Assad's ousting, refugees are returning to Syria amidst efforts to establish a new interim government. Supported by rebels, Mohammed al-Bashir assumes temporary leadership, planning to lead until March 1.
The U.S. has called for an inclusive governance process while expressing caution over engaging with rebel groups, particularly Hayat Tahrir al-Sham. Meanwhile, humanitarian challenges loom large as European countries pause asylum applications, prompting some displaced Syrians to return home.
Israel's military actions have added complexity to Syria's transition, targeting strategic locations within the country. Despite condemnation from various nations, Israel insists its intervention is temporary as Syria navigates this critical transition period.
(With inputs from agencies.)
