South Korea in Crisis: Political Turmoil and Impeachment Drama Unfold

South Korea is embroiled in political chaos as clashes intensify following President Yoon Suk Yeol's controversial martial law decree. The nation's political landscape shifted dramatically as the country's former defense minister attempted suicide, showcasing the gravity of the current situation.

Amid rampant dissent, South Korea's Democratic Party plans to submit another impeachment motion against Yoon, whose leadership faces increasing scrutiny. The President's decision to enforce martial law on December 3 largely immobilized key governmental functions, resulting in international attention.

Numerous high-ranking officials are under investigation for their alleged roles in perpetuating Yoon's power grab. The government's strong-armed approach has drawn criticism from various quarters, raising essential questions about constitutional integrity and executive power in one of Asia's leading democracies.

