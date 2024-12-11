Sikh Preacher Dhadrianwale Under Scrutiny: A Tale of Alleged Crime and Delayed Justice

Punjab Police have launched a case against Sikh preacher Ranjit Singh Dhadrianwale concerning the alleged rape and murder of a woman in 2012, detailed an affidavit to the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

The case, filed under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code, resurfaces after action was sought by the victim's brother, who had previously lodged complaints without result.

Dhadrianwale, a prominent Sikh leader, faced accusations following the victim's death near his gurdwara. He claims readiness to assist police inquiries as the case unfolds in court.

(With inputs from agencies.)