Justice Deferred: Unnao Survivor's Fight Against High Court Bail Decision

The Unnao rape survivor expressed deep disappointment after the Delhi High Court suspended the life sentence of Kuldeep Singh Sengar, convicted in a 2017 rape case. She described the decision as 'death' for her family and vowed to fight for justice by appealing to the Supreme Court.

Staging a protest in the national capital, the survivor was met with 'ill-treatment' by police. Her advocacy caught the attention of politicians Rahul and Sonia Gandhi, who promised support in their continued quest for justice. The court's decision has raised serious concerns about the safety and future of rape survivors in India.

The response to the high court's verdict has been overwhelmingly critical, with public figures questioning the integrity of justice for rape victims. The family of the Unnao survivor, facing threats to their safety, has sought to relocate, seeking protection and a better livelihood, aided by political allies.

(With inputs from agencies.)