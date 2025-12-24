Congress Demands CBI Probe into Ankita Bhandari Murder Case

The Congress party ignited a protest on Wednesday, demanding a CBI inquiry into the murder case of Ankita Bhandari, pointing fingers at a 'VIP' figure allegedly involved in the crime. The BJP-led Uttarakhand government faced criticism for purportedly shielding the accused.

State Congress vice president Suryakant Dhasmana cited fresh revelations provided by Urmila Sanawar, claiming involvement of high-ranking BJP individuals, including a VIP named Gattu, in the tragic death of the 19-year-old receptionist Ankita Bhandari in 2022.

The murder, attributed to resort owner Pulkit Arya and two accomplices, saw life sentences delivered, yet Congress is adamant about uncovering the full truth, demanding a judicial inquiry under Supreme Court supervision to hold all parties accountable.

(With inputs from agencies.)