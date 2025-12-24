Left Menu

Congress Demands CBI Probe into Ankita Bhandari Murder Case

The Congress demands a CBI investigation into the Ankita Bhandari murder case, accusing the BJP-led Uttarakhand government of shielding the 'VIP' allegedly involved. New revelations by Urmila Sanawar implicate high-profile figures, prompting Congress to push for transparency and justice for the slain 19-year-old receptionist.

Updated: 24-12-2025 22:51 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 22:51 IST
Ankita Bhandari
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party ignited a protest on Wednesday, demanding a CBI inquiry into the murder case of Ankita Bhandari, pointing fingers at a 'VIP' figure allegedly involved in the crime. The BJP-led Uttarakhand government faced criticism for purportedly shielding the accused.

State Congress vice president Suryakant Dhasmana cited fresh revelations provided by Urmila Sanawar, claiming involvement of high-ranking BJP individuals, including a VIP named Gattu, in the tragic death of the 19-year-old receptionist Ankita Bhandari in 2022.

The murder, attributed to resort owner Pulkit Arya and two accomplices, saw life sentences delivered, yet Congress is adamant about uncovering the full truth, demanding a judicial inquiry under Supreme Court supervision to hold all parties accountable.

(With inputs from agencies.)

