Mining Giants Face Legal Storm Over Sexual Harassment Allegations

Global mining titans BHP Group and Rio Tinto are grappling with class actions, with serious allegations of widespread and systemic sexual harassment surfacing in their Australian mines, according to law firm JGA Saddler. The plaintiffs claim they faced discrimination when reporting harassment, prompting expectations of 'thousands' joining the case.

BHP expressed deep regret in a statement, pledging their commitment to a harassment-free work environment. 'Sexual harassment has no place in our workplaces or indeed anywhere,' BHP stated, underscoring their dedication to ensuring safety and respect.

Rio Tinto, acknowledging the Federal Court claim lodged on Wednesday, stated that they address such concerns with the 'utmost seriousness.' Acknowledging past government reviews revealing unsafe conditions for women, both companies pledged zero tolerance towards harassment and violations of workplace safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)