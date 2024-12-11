Night Patrol Incident: Civilians Injured in Poonch
A 39-year-old man, Mohd Saleem, was injured when Rashtriya Rifles troops opened fire during a night patrol in Poonch district's Mendhar area. The troops fired upon noticing suspicious movements, injuring Saleem in the foot. Local accounts suggest construction workers were involved. Another laborer was allegedly beaten by troops.
- Country:
- India
In a tense incident in Poonch district's Mendhar area, a man was injured during a night patrol by the Rashtriya Rifles. The troops opened fire at around 9 PM upon observing suspicious movement, resulting in the injury of 39-year-old Mohd Saleem, who is a tractor driver from Madana-Surankote.
Saleem, who was involved in road construction work alongside other laborers, sustained a gunshot wound to his left foot and was transferred to a hospital where his condition remains stable. The altercation reportedly occurred as Saleem stepped out from his rented accommodation in Sanghiote village.
Locals alleged that alongside Saleem's injury, another laborer, 34-year-old Murtaza Ahmad, was subjected to physical assault by the patrolling troops. The incident has sparked concern in the region about the conduct and safety protocols of military patrols.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragic Explosion Rocks Morena: Two Dead, Several Injured
Two dead, five injured as explosion wrecks three houses in Madhya Pradesh's Morena city: police.
Trio Injured in Speedy SUV Incident in Maharashtra
UN Experts Urge Israel to Allow Medical Evacuation of Injured Journalist
Tragic Collision Near Hothian: Young Life Lost and Family Injured