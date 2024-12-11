Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Government's Use of Public Sector Banks
Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, criticizes the Modi government for utilizing public sector banks as financial resources for wealthy corporations, instead of serving common citizens. Concerns were raised about staff shortages, gender inequality, and the prioritization of profit.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2024 13:19 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 13:19 IST
- Country:
- India
In a scathing critique, Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, accused the Modi government of misusing public sector banks as financial cushions for affluent corporations.
Addressing the media after meeting with the All India Banking Officers Confederation, Gandhi highlighted the adverse impact this has on ordinary citizens, citing issues such as staff shortages and worsening work conditions.
Particularly disconcerting, he noted, were the barriers faced by women employees and the emphasis on profit over public service in these institutions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Lok Sabha Speaker Calls for Meaningful Dialogue as India Celebrates 75th Constitution Day
Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned till 12 noon amid noisy protests by Opposition members over various issues.
Priyanka Gandhi's Historic Entry into Lok Sabha alongside Chavan
Priyanka Gandhi Ascends to Lok Sabha: A Symbol of Trust and Commitment
Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Ravindra Vasantrao Chavan take oath as Lok Sabha MPs.