Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Government's Use of Public Sector Banks

In a scathing critique, Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, accused the Modi government of misusing public sector banks as financial cushions for affluent corporations.

Addressing the media after meeting with the All India Banking Officers Confederation, Gandhi highlighted the adverse impact this has on ordinary citizens, citing issues such as staff shortages and worsening work conditions.

Particularly disconcerting, he noted, were the barriers faced by women employees and the emphasis on profit over public service in these institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)