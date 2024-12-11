Left Menu

Canada Sanctions Chinese Officials Over Human Rights Abuses

Canada has imposed sanctions on several senior Chinese officials, citing human rights abuses in Xinjiang, Tibet, and against Falun Gong followers. The move comes as Canada expresses deep concern over alleged arbitrary detentions and mistreatment in Xinjiang, which China denies. The sanctions have further strained Canada-China relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2024 13:49 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 13:29 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Canada has taken a decisive stance against human rights abuses by sanctioning eight former and current senior Chinese officials. The sanctions are in response to alleged violations in regions including Xinjiang and Tibet, along with acts against Falun Gong adherents, marking a significant move in international diplomacy.

The Canadian foreign ministry expressed grave concerns regarding reports of arbitrary detention of over a million people in Xinjiang since 2017, where detainees have allegedly suffered various forms of violence. Despite these allegations, Beijing has steadfastly denied any wrongdoing, accusing Canada of interfering in its internal affairs.

This move highlights the continuing tensions between Canada and China, which have been strained since the detainment of Huawei's CFO in 2018. The sanctions also align Canada with the United States, UK, and EU, all of which have taken similar actions concerning human rights issues in China.

(With inputs from agencies.)

