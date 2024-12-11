Left Menu

Syrian Interim Government Faces Economic Struggles Amidst Political Transition

Syria's interim prime minister aims to repatriate refugees and ensure basic services despite economic hardships due to lack of foreign currency. The rebel-led government, with pressures from the U.S., promises inclusivity and minority rights. Meanwhile, Israeli strikes add security challenges amidst the civil war aftermath.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2024 14:38 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 14:30 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Reuters

Syria's newly appointed interim prime minister has pledged to repatriate millions of refugees while safeguarding citizens and providing essential services. However, the leader admits that the country's dire financial situation poses significant difficulties.

In a challenging geopolitical landscape, rebel-led forces, now in power after ousting President Bashar al-Assad, are under U.S. pressure to form an inclusive transitional government, emphasizing minority rights and humanitarian efforts. The U.S. continues to engage cautiously with rebel groups, balancing counter-terrorism strategies in the region.

Syria faces a monumental rebuilding task with cities devastated by war and millions displaced. Meanwhile, Israeli airstrikes on Syrian military bases introduce further security complexities, amid concerns from international actors such as Turkey and Saudi Arabia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

