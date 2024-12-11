Left Menu

Goa's Cyber Crime Declines: Swift Action and Awareness Pay Off

The Goa police report a 33% decline in online fraud cases from June to October, credited to swift actions and awareness campaigns like 'Cyber Surakshit Goem'. The cyber cell has heightened monitoring, halting more fraudulent transactions, apprehending 45 individuals, and engaging community efforts to combat new and evolving cyber fraud methods.

In a promising development, the Goa police announced a significant reduction in online fraud cases in the state. Superintendent of Police (Cyber Crime) Rahul Gupta attributed this 33% decline, observed between June and October, to rapid actions and enhanced awareness initiatives.

The 'Cyber Surakshit Goem' campaign is at the heart of this effort, raising awareness in collaboration with local stakeholders such as panchayats, schools, colleges, and industries. Special teams monitor transactions with financial intermediaries to intercept fraudulent activities. This led to the apprehension of 45 individuals linked to fraud and questioning of bank managers regarding mule accounts.

Despite these achievements, emerging cyber fraud tactics remain a concern, especially task-based frauds and WhatsApp hacking. Fraudsters trick victims into performing tasks or through compromised accounts, requesting financial aid. Education on these issues continues to be crucial for prevention.

