Spirit AeroSystems' Strategic Shift: Divestiture with Airbus

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc has announced a strategic divestiture agreement with aerospace giant Airbus. The move is part of a broader transaction that will see Boeing acquiring Spirit AeroSystems' holdings.

The transactions are anticipated to be concluded by the third quarter of 2025. Airbus is poised to acquire various Spirit assets across multiple locations and may extend its acquisition to Subang assets, should no buyer surface.

This agreement will also see Airbus extending a $200 million credit line to Spirit, signaling a robust partnership and potential for further collaborative endeavors.

(With inputs from agencies.)