Escalating Conflict: Casualties Mount in Gaza Amid Israeli Airstrikes

Israeli airstrikes across the Gaza Strip have resulted in at least 33 Palestinian deaths, primarily from an attack on a house in Beit Lahiya. Reports indicate several family members are missing, while ongoing hostilities continue to destabilize the region. The conflict between Israeli forces and Hamas persists, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis.

11-12-2024 16:08 IST
A tragic escalation in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict unfolded as Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip claimed the lives of 33 Palestinians, predominantly from a strike on a residence in the town of Beit Lahiya, according to medical sources.

The assault obliterated a building housing over 30 individuals, leaving many missing as rescue teams toiled through the debris, Palestinian news agency WAFA reported. The Israeli military is investigating these alarming developments.

As violence ripples through the region, including Beit Hanoun and Nuseirat camp, Israel justifies its operations by citing rocket launches. However, Palestinian authorities and UN officials critique the destruction and loss as part of an unfolding humanitarian catastrophe.

