Lok Sabha Halted Over TMC Outburst: Banerjee Targets Scindia Amidst Uproar

The Lok Sabha adjourned briefly on Wednesday following uproar caused by TMC member Kalyan Banerjee's remarks against Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

The commotion arose during a debate on amendments to the Disaster Management Act, wherein Banerjee accused the central government of inadequate support during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai defended the government's efforts, crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi for successfully managing the crisis. Supporting Rai, Scindia hailed India's humanitarian role during the pandemic, prompting further controversy and resulting in a temporary halt of proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)