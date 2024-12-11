Rao Inderjit Singh Outlines Key Initiatives to Ensure Reliable and Transparent Data in Lok Sabha

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha today, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI), Rao Inderjit Singh, emphasized the National Statistics Office’s (NSO) commitment to providing accurate, reliable, and timely data. The Minister outlined the robust mechanisms employed by NSO to minimize non-sampling errors and highlighted initiatives aimed at improving the quality and transparency of statistical products.

Leveraging Digital Platforms for Enhanced Data Accuracy

The NSO employs advanced digital tools such as Computer-Assisted Personal Interviewing (CAPI) and web-based applications with in-built validation mechanisms. These tools ensure consistency and reduce errors during data collection. Data undergoes rigorous multi-level scrutiny and validation checks, reinforcing the reliability of the information.

To further enhance data collection processes, NSO has implemented a robust training system that addresses conceptual queries and ensures ongoing monitoring of data quality.

Transparency Through e-Sankhyiki Portal

MoSPI places strong emphasis on transparency and public accountability through the e-Sankhyiki portal. This comprehensive platform manages and disseminates official statistics, ensuring timely access for policymakers, researchers, and the general public. The portal promotes efficient sharing of data to support evidence-based decision-making and research.

Commitment to International Standards

As the nodal agency for the country’s statistical system, MoSPI ensures that data collection and dissemination adhere to internationally recognized guidelines. The publication "Data Dissemination: National Metadata Structure (NMDS)", developed in consultation with stakeholders, aims to harmonize quality reporting across the National Statistical System (NSS).

This initiative enables uniformity in concepts, definitions, and methodologies, facilitating cross-comparison of data. The definitions adopted by line ministries and departments are periodically reviewed to ensure consistency.

Collaborative Efforts to Enhance Statistical Processes

To review and validate official statistics, MoSPI has constituted expert Committees and Working Groups (WG) comprising representatives from Central Ministries, State/UTs, academia, and other sectors. These groups can enlist subject matter experts from outside the government to address specific requirements.

Regular stakeholder consultations and dialogues are also conducted to gather feedback and enhance users' understanding of the published data.

Focus on Policy and Development

Minister Rao Inderjit Singh highlighted MoSPI’s role in supporting the planned development of India’s statistical system. The ministry is actively involved in defining norms and standards, from concepts and data collection methods to processing and dissemination.

The comprehensive measures implemented by MoSPI ensure that statistical outputs meet the needs of policymakers and researchers while maintaining international credibility.

Looking Ahead

The government’s focus on leveraging digital tools, adhering to international standards, and fostering transparency underscores MoSPI's dedication to empowering India’s statistical ecosystem. These advancements will continue to support data-driven governance, research, and development, further solidifying India’s position as a leader in statistical innovation and reliability.