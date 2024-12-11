Rajya Sabha Clarifies Stance on Marital Relations Legislation

The Rajya Sabha has affirmed that no current proposal aims to classify sexual relations between a man and his wife over the age of 18 as criminal acts. This information was disclosed on Wednesday.

In a parliamentary session, Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar addressed inquiries regarding marital legislation. He emphasized that existing provisions under sections 74, 75, 76, and 85 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, along with the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005, already offer adequate safeguards.

These legislative measures, which include potential penal consequences, are designed to protect the rights and dignity of women within the matrimonial framework, the Minister stated.

