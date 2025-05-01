Left Menu

Chelsea Claims Sixth Consecutive WSL Title with Victory Over Manchester United

Chelsea secured their sixth consecutive Women's Super League title after defeating Manchester United 1-0. Lucy Bronze scored the decisive goal from a corner, ensuring an unassailable lead over Arsenal. Despite high-stakes, the goal incited celebratory relief for Chelsea, previously aided by Aston Villa's win against Arsenal.

Chelsea emerged victorious, wrapping up their sixth consecutive Women's Super League title on Wednesday with a narrow 1-0 triumph against Manchester United. Lucy Bronze was the hero as she connected with a corner, heading the ball home late in the game.

The crucial victory ensures Chelsea accumulates a record-extending eighth title with a commanding nine-point lead over Arsenal in the WSL table. Chelsea obtained the necessary point even before the match concluded, thanks to Aston Villa's earlier win against Arsenal.

The tense match, filled with scoring chances, seemed destined for a draw until Bronze found the net in the 74th minute, triggering rapturous celebrations from Bompaster's side. Despite their efforts, Manchester United remained third in the league standings.

