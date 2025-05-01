Conservative activist Robby Starbuck has initiated legal action against Meta, accusing the tech giant of defamation through its artificial intelligence chatbot. The lawsuit arises from allegations that Meta's AI falsely associated Starbuck with the January 6 Capitol riot, causing significant harm to his reputation.

Starbuck discovered these claims in August 2024 while criticizing 'woke DEI' policies at Harley-Davidson. He described the persistent false accusations as damaging to both his character and family safety. Despite being in Tennessee during the riot, Starbuck claims the AI-linked defamation persists.

Starbuck's lawsuit adds to a growing number of cases challenging AI-generated misinformation. Meta has released updates to improve its models and vowed to address such issues. However, Starbuck argues that merely removing his name doesn't resolve the problem, as it remains accessible through related news inquiries.

