Robby Starbuck Sues Meta Over AI-Generated Defamation
Conservative activist Robby Starbuck has filed a defamation lawsuit against Meta, claiming that its AI chatbot made false statements, including his involvement in the January 6 Capitol riot. Starbuck seeks over USD 5 million in damages. Meta denied responsibility but acknowledged the issue, promising to improve its AI models.
- Country:
- United States
Conservative activist Robby Starbuck has initiated legal action against Meta, accusing the tech giant of defamation through its artificial intelligence chatbot. The lawsuit arises from allegations that Meta's AI falsely associated Starbuck with the January 6 Capitol riot, causing significant harm to his reputation.
Starbuck discovered these claims in August 2024 while criticizing 'woke DEI' policies at Harley-Davidson. He described the persistent false accusations as damaging to both his character and family safety. Despite being in Tennessee during the riot, Starbuck claims the AI-linked defamation persists.
Starbuck's lawsuit adds to a growing number of cases challenging AI-generated misinformation. Meta has released updates to improve its models and vowed to address such issues. However, Starbuck argues that merely removing his name doesn't resolve the problem, as it remains accessible through related news inquiries.
(With inputs from agencies.)
