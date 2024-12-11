Left Menu

Tensions Escalate: Protests Erupt in Parbhani Over Constitution's Vandalism

Violent protests erupted in Parbhani, Maharashtra, following the vandalism of a Constitution replica. Amid prohibitory orders, demonstrators damaged public property, demanding accountability for the incident. Political leaders condemned the violence and called for peace. Authorities arrested a suspect, but tensions continue as calls for a thorough investigation rise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 11-12-2024 17:32 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 17:32 IST
Tensions Escalate: Protests Erupt in Parbhani Over Constitution's Vandalism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Violence gripped Parbhani city in Maharashtra as protests erupted for a second day following the vandalism of a replica of the Indian Constitution, police reported. Prohibitory orders were imposed with the State Reserve Police Force deployed to maintain order, following a bandh organized by Ambedkarite activists.

Tensions escalated after a glass-encased cement replica of the Constitution, located near Parbhani railway station, was found damaged. Despite the arrest of a suspect, protestors resumed their demonstrations on Wednesday, demanding further investigation into the vandalism.

Leading political figures, including Varsha Gaikwad, called for a thorough probe, condemning any insult to the Constitution. Meanwhile, leaders like Aaditya Thackeray urged protesters to remain peaceful, even as local Congress representatives criticized the government's initial response. The situation remains tense as officials appeal for calm.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024