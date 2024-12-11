Tensions Escalate: Protests Erupt in Parbhani Over Constitution's Vandalism

Violence gripped Parbhani city in Maharashtra as protests erupted for a second day following the vandalism of a replica of the Indian Constitution, police reported. Prohibitory orders were imposed with the State Reserve Police Force deployed to maintain order, following a bandh organized by Ambedkarite activists.

Tensions escalated after a glass-encased cement replica of the Constitution, located near Parbhani railway station, was found damaged. Despite the arrest of a suspect, protestors resumed their demonstrations on Wednesday, demanding further investigation into the vandalism.

Leading political figures, including Varsha Gaikwad, called for a thorough probe, condemning any insult to the Constitution. Meanwhile, leaders like Aaditya Thackeray urged protesters to remain peaceful, even as local Congress representatives criticized the government's initial response. The situation remains tense as officials appeal for calm.

(With inputs from agencies.)