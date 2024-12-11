Smuggling Syndicate Busted: Six Arrested in Major Narcotics Operation
Six individuals were apprehended for drug smuggling, seizing 600 grams of smack valued at Rs 60 lakh and cash of Rs 23.72 lakh. The arrests followed a tip-off, and one suspect, Subham Pathak, admitted involvement. Further investigations are ongoing, according to Superintendent Dinesh Kumar Singh.
In a significant drug bust on Wednesday, local police arrested six individuals accused of smuggling narcotics, officials announced. The operation uncovered 600 grams of smack, with an estimated international market value of Rs 60 lakh, alongside cash amounting to Rs 23.72 lakh.
The arrests came after authorities acted on a credible tip-off, leading them to capture suspects identified as Subham Pathak, Ashish, Dharmraj, Durgesh Rawat, Vinod, and Jeet Bahadur, Superintendent of Police Dinesh Kumar Singh confirmed.
During questioning, one of the detainees, Pathak, admitted to his role in the drug smuggling scheme. Superintendent Singh stated that further investigations into the case are ongoing to uncover the extent of the smuggling network.
