Tensions Rise as Israeli Air Strikes in Syria Spark International Concern

The Russian Foreign Ministry criticized Israeli air strikes in Syria, stating they violate a 1974 treaty concluding the Yom Kippur War. Israel aims to create a 'sterile defence zone' in southern Syria, claiming to have destroyed much of Syria's strategic weapon stockpiles, sparking serious international concern.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 11-12-2024 17:39 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 17:39 IST
Tensions Rise as Israeli Air Strikes in Syria Spark International Concern
  • Russia

In a statement released on Wednesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry condemned Israeli air strikes in Syria, asserting that these actions violate a 1974 treaty that marked the end of the Yom Kippur War. The ministry expressed significant concern over the escalation of military actions in the region.

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz announced on Tuesday that Israel seeks to establish a 'sterile defence zone' in southern Syria. This comes amid reports from the Israeli military claiming a successful operation that targeted and destroyed the majority of Syria's strategic weapons reserves.

During a press conference, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called for restraint from Israel, stating that such actions hinder stability in Syria and urging for diplomatic solutions to address these tensions.

