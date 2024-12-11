Left Menu

Zero Casualties: India's Disaster Management Revolution

The Indian Government is working towards a 'zero casualties' policy in disaster management, aligning with PM Modi's development vision for 2047. A proposed bill aims to improve disaster handling but faces criticism for potential centralization of power. Debate in parliament highlighted differing views on its impact.

New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2024 17:55 IST
Zero Casualties: India's Disaster Management Revolution
The Indian Government is intensifying efforts to implement a 'zero casualties' policy during disasters, as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to transform India into a developed nation by 2047, as expressed by Union Minister Nityanand Rai in the Lok Sabha.

While introducing the Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill 2024, Rai emphasized the reduced losses since the Modi administration took charge, attributing it to effective disaster management techniques. However, opposition members criticized the bill for potentially centralizing power within the Union Government, arguing it might complicate rather than alleviate issues faced by states.

In defense, BJP MP Trivendra Singh Rawat claimed the legislation would better equip states to handle disasters, particularly in disaster-prone regions like Uttarakhand. As the heated debate continued, tensions rose over the bill's implications, prompting House Speaker Om Birla to adjourn the session.

