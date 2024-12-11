Zero Casualties: India's Disaster Management Revolution

The Indian Government is intensifying efforts to implement a 'zero casualties' policy during disasters, as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to transform India into a developed nation by 2047, as expressed by Union Minister Nityanand Rai in the Lok Sabha.

While introducing the Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill 2024, Rai emphasized the reduced losses since the Modi administration took charge, attributing it to effective disaster management techniques. However, opposition members criticized the bill for potentially centralizing power within the Union Government, arguing it might complicate rather than alleviate issues faced by states.

In defense, BJP MP Trivendra Singh Rawat claimed the legislation would better equip states to handle disasters, particularly in disaster-prone regions like Uttarakhand. As the heated debate continued, tensions rose over the bill's implications, prompting House Speaker Om Birla to adjourn the session.

