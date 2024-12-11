Left Menu

Life Sentences in Shocking 2018 Dowry Death Case

A local court sentenced a man and his parents to life imprisonment in a 2018 dowry death case. They were convicted of murdering Satyendra's wife, Nisha, by burning her after continuous demands for dowry. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on each convict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mainpuri | Updated: 11-12-2024 18:37 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 18:37 IST
A local court delivered its verdict on a harrowing 2018 dowry death case on Wednesday, sentencing a man and his parents to life imprisonment. Additional Session's Judge Jahendra Pal Singh found Satyendra, along with his father Updesh Chauhan and mother Mina Devi, guilty, and fined them Rs 50,000 each, as reported by prosecutor Rakesh Gupta.

The case originated from a tragic incident on October 1, 2018, when Satyendra and his parents allegedly set his wife, Nisha, ablaze after relentless demands for dowry. Her brother, Swatantra Pratap Singh, had earlier filed an FIR at Kurra Police Station, detailing the ongoing abuse since Nisha's marriage on November 23, 2017, which included demands for an SUV and Rs 2 lakh in cash.

Following a thorough investigation by the police, a charge sheet for murder was submitted to the court, which has now resulted in these severe penalties for the convicted family members.

(With inputs from agencies.)

