From Music Legends to Legal Battles: A Rundown of Today's Entertainment Sphere

The entertainment world is abuzz with major updates, including the death of iconic Malian musician Amadou Bagayoko. Known for blending traditional West African sounds with Western influences, his influence in the music industry was profound. Bagayoko, who was one half of the Grammy-nominated duo Amadou & Mariam, passed away at age 70.

In legal news, the US Justice Department has restored Mel Gibson's gun ownership rights, despite his past domestic violence conviction. Meanwhile, British police charged comedian Russell Brand with serious sexual offenses, which he has denied. Sean 'Diddy' Combs is also facing expanded charges related to sex trafficking.

The film industry reveals exciting developments with the next 'Avatar' film promising new challenges on Pandora. Spotify's royalty payouts to Nigerian and South African artists have notably increased, showcasing a rising interest in African music. Steve Coogan stars alongside penguins in 'The Penguin Lessons', and Tom Cruise pays tribute to late actor Val Kilmer at CinemaCon.

