Epic Space Ventures and Ancient Sahara Mysteries
SpaceX, ULA, and Blue Origin secured $13.5 billion in Pentagon contracts, enhancing space missions. The Sahara Desert, once verdant, housed an enigmatic human lineage. SpaceX's Fram2 crew completed a groundbreaking polar-orbiting mission. These events highlight the intersection of technological advancements and historical discoveries, reshaping our understanding of space and Earth.
In a significant boost for aerospace technology, SpaceX, United Launch Alliance, and Blue Origin have landed substantial contracts from the U.S. Space Force. Together, they will earn $13.5 billion through 2029, tasked with launching some of the Pentagon's most critical satellites, marking a milestone in national security and space exploration.
Meanwhile, new research sheds light on the Sahara Desert's lush past and its inhabitants. Stretching across much of North Africa, the region was not always the desolate landscape we see today. DNA from 7,000-year-old remains suggests a mysterious human lineage thrived in this once-green terrain.
Adding to the week's groundbreaking news, SpaceX successfully concluded its Fram2 mission. This four-day journey sent astronauts on a polar orbit, an unprecedented feat. Led by Maltese investor Chun Wang, this mission underlines the growing possibilities for private space exploration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
