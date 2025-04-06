Pegula Triumphs in Thrilling Charleston Semi-Final

In a dramatic Charleston Open semi-final, top seed Jessica Pegula defeated Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-2 2-6 7-5, showcasing resilience and strategic prowess. Pegula initially surged ahead, clinching the first five games, but had to elevate her game as her opponent fought back fiercely.

The match witnessed several momentum shifts, with Pegula and Alexandrova exchanging breaks in a tense final set. Pegula ultimately secured victory with a decisive backhand winner in the 11th game, marking her 24th WTA match win this year. Her victory sets up a fourth championship match of the season against fellow American Sofia Kenin.

Kenin advanced after Amanda Anisimova retired due to injury, resulting in the first all-American final at the Charleston Open since 1990. This significant matchup highlights the depth of talent in American women's tennis.

(With inputs from agencies.)