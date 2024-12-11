Delhi Court's Hard Stance on Cyber Bullying Against Minors

A Delhi court has taken a firm stand against cyber bullying, sentencing a 34-year-old man to five years in prison for morphing and using a minor's images for pornographic purposes. The case sheds light on the rising misuse of technology in targeting children.

The convict threatened to upload the minor's morphed images on social media, committing acts of 'sexting' and 'sextortion,' according to the court. It termed his actions as cyber bullying and deemed them deserving of stringent punishment under the POCSO Act and the IT Act.

The court emphasized the societal duty to protect children from online sexual abuse and recommended that the government organize awareness workshops in schools to educate children and parents about cyber crimes.

(With inputs from agencies.)