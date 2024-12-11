Left Menu

Delhi Court's Hard Stance on Cyber Bullying Against Minors

A Delhi court has sentenced a 34-year-old man to five years in prison for cyber bullying and defaming a minor, highlighting the misuse of technology in sexual crimes against children. The court emphasized the necessity of strict legal action to deter future offenses and suggested organizing awareness workshops in schools.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2024 18:50 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 18:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court has taken a firm stand against cyber bullying, sentencing a 34-year-old man to five years in prison for morphing and using a minor's images for pornographic purposes. The case sheds light on the rising misuse of technology in targeting children.

The convict threatened to upload the minor's morphed images on social media, committing acts of 'sexting' and 'sextortion,' according to the court. It termed his actions as cyber bullying and deemed them deserving of stringent punishment under the POCSO Act and the IT Act.

The court emphasized the societal duty to protect children from online sexual abuse and recommended that the government organize awareness workshops in schools to educate children and parents about cyber crimes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

