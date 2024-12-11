Nepali Army Chief General Ashok Raj Sigdel’s India Visit Strengthens Bilateral Defence Ties

General Ashok Raj Sigdel, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) of the Nepali Army, is on an official visit to India from December 11–14, 2024. The visit is a significant step in fostering stronger defence cooperation and enhancing strategic ties between two neighbouring nations.

The day commenced with General Sigdel paying homage to India's fallen soldiers during a solemn wreath-laying ceremony at the National War Memorial in New Delhi. This tribute to bravery and sacrifice symbolized Nepal’s respect for shared military values.

Following this, General Sigdel was accorded a formal Guard of Honour, a gesture reflecting the deep-rooted friendship and mutual respect between the two nations. General Upendra Dwivedi, COAS of the Indian Army, personally welcomed General Sigdel to the South Block, setting the tone for a day of high-level engagements.

Strategic Dialogue: Strengthening Defence Collaboration

The two army chiefs, General Sigdel and General Dwivedi, engaged in comprehensive discussions covering bilateral defence cooperation and regional security dynamics. Key topics included capacity building, joint training initiatives, and regional stability. During the meeting, General Dwivedi handed over a Target Practice Drone and advanced medical equipment for field hospitals to the Nepali Army, a gesture reflecting India’s commitment to strengthening Nepal’s defence capabilities.

General Sigdel also attended briefings on India’s evolving security strategies and technological advancements at the Army Design Bureau, where potential areas for collaboration were explored.

Engagement with Key Defence and Foreign Policy Leaders

General Sigdel’s visit included meetings with prominent Indian defence and foreign policy leaders:

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval: Discussed shared regional security challenges and avenues for collaboration.

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan: Focused on military modernization and joint operational strategies.

Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri: Addressed policy frameworks for enhanced bilateral and regional security.

Additionally, General Sigdel interacted with Indian defence industry representatives, expressing appreciation for India’s "Atmanirbharta" (self-reliance) initiatives. These engagements underscored the growing role of indigenous defence production in bilateral cooperation.

Cultural Diplomacy: Evening Banquet

The day concluded with a Banquet hosted by General Upendra Dwivedi in honour of General Sigdel. The event fostered informal dialogue, further cementing the personal rapport and trust between the two military leaders.

Enhancing Defence Ties for Regional Peace

General Sigdel’s visit reflects the mutual commitment of Nepal and India to strengthening military ties and addressing regional security concerns collaboratively. The series of productive engagements underscores a shared vision of peace, stability, and prosperity in the region.

Looking ahead, the visit is expected to pave the way for expanded defence cooperation, including advanced training programs, technological exchanges, and strategic dialogue aimed at addressing emerging security challenges in South Asia.