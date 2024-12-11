Left Menu

Oreshnik Missile: Russia's Latest Weapon in the Ukraine Conflict

Russia may soon deploy its Oreshnik missile in Ukraine, but the U.S. doubts its battlefield impact. The missile, first used in Dnipro as a response to Ukraine's attacks, is claimed to be powerful yet is considered experimental by the U.S. Washington continues to support Ukraine with defense exports.

Russia is reportedly preparing to launch its hypersonic ballistic missile, known as Oreshnik, in Ukraine. However, U.S. assessments suggest it won't alter the course of the war. The missile first targeted Dnipro and was a reaction to Ukraine's use of Western-supplied long-range weapons against Russian territories.

An American official described the Oreshnik as an effort to incite fear rather than a groundbreaking tool in warfare. Despite Russian President Vladimir Putin's assertions about its power, including potential city-wide impact, U.S. sources label it as a trial weapon with minimal warhead capacity.

As the conflict edges towards a perilous phase, marked by rapid Russian advances, dialogue about ending hostilities remains uncertain. With President-elect Donald Trump advocating for ceasefire talks, the broader geopolitical implications continue to ripple through international relations.

