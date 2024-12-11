Left Menu

Tragic Accident in CM’s Convoy Claims Policeman’s Life

A traffic police officer died and six others were injured in a collision involving Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma's escort vehicle. The incident occurred in Jagatpura when a taxi collided with the convoy. Sharma provided aid to a critically injured individual and postponed his scheduled engagement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 11-12-2024 21:20 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 21:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An assistant sub-inspector of the traffic police tragically lost his life, and six others sustained injuries following a collision involving Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma's convoy in Jagatpura on Wednesday.

The mishap occurred as Sharma was on his way to attend a Laghu Udyog Bharti event with Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar. A taxi collided with the escort vehicle near Akshaya Patra Chauraha, resulting in injuries to five policemen and two civil persons.

In a quick response, Chief Minister Sharma halted his journey and transported a critically injured officer to the hospital. According to Arun Kumar, SHO of Ramnagaria Police Station, the taxi unlawfully entered the road, leading to the accident. ASI Surendra Singh, overseeing traffic, succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

