Syria's New Dawn: Al-Golani's Pledge for Reform

Syrian rebel leader Ahmad al-Sharaa, known as Abu Mohammed al-Golani, announced the dissolution of Assad's regime security forces. His forces, after a rapid offensive, established a transitional government. The announcement includes an amnesty for military conscripts and plans for a technocratic government, ruling till March 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2024 02:24 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 02:24 IST
Rebel leader Ahmad al-Sharaa, identified publicly as Abu Mohammed al-Golani, has declared the dissolution of the security forces linked to the fallen regime of Bashar al-Assad, Reuters reported on Wednesday.

Al-Golani's forces executed a swift campaign across Syria, bringing an end to five decades of Assad family control and instituting a transitional government with ministers who had governed a rebel-held area in Syria's northwest. The military command associated with his faction, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, announced an amnesty for military conscripts.

In a statement shared exclusively with Reuters, al-Golani confirmed plans to dissolve previous regime security bodies and close its infamous prisons, where tens of thousands were detained. He is also ensuring the safety of potential chemical weapons depots with international coordination. His telegovernment is expected to operate until March 2025, striving toward a government of technocrats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

