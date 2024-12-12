Russia Denounces US Transfer of Frozen Assets to Ukraine as 'Robbery'
Russia has criticized the U.S. for transferring $20 billion from frozen Russian assets to Ukraine, calling it "robbery". Moscow hinted at possible retaliatory measures by seizing Western assets to bolster its industrial potential. The U.S. move aligns with commitments to support Ukraine amid ongoing conflict.
Russia has blasted the United States for transferring $20 billion backed by frozen Russian assets to Ukraine, labeling the move as "robbery". The Russian Foreign Ministry hinted at the possibility of seizing Western assets on Russian territory to enhance its industrial output.
The U.S. Treasury Department's allocation of the funds comes from the operations of frozen Russian sovereign assets. This transfer is part of President Joe Biden's aggressive sanctions strategy against Russia, as his administration attempts maximum pressure before an expected transfer of power.
In a response, the Russian ministry noted that no "hypocrisy and double standards" would go unchallenged. Meanwhile, the U.S. action is intended to fulfill an October promise to match the EU's financial aid commitment to Ukraine, following Russia's lengthy invasion of the country.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- US
- transfer
- frozen assets
- Ukraine
- robbery
- G7
- industrial potential
- Joe Biden
- sanctions
ALSO READ
Ukraine Seeks Arms Aid from South Korea Amid Ongoing Conflict
Elusive Robbery Suspect Nabbed After 16 Years
Ukraine Seeks South Korean Arms for Defense Against Russia
South Korea and Ukraine Forge United Front Against North Korean Troop Threat
South Korea's Dilemma: Arms Support for Ukraine Amid Domestic Opposition