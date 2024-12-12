Syria's New Dawn: The Challenges Ahead for Abu Mohammed al-Golani

Ahmad al-Sharaa, the Syrian rebel leader better known as Abu Mohammed al-Golani, has declared a major policy shift following the toppling of Bashar al-Assad. In a statement issued on Wednesday, he announced the disbanding of the ex-regime's security forces and the shuttering of its infamous prisons known for torture and killings.

Under Assad's decades-long rule, Syria became a feared police state across the Middle East. Now, Al-Golani's Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) wields significant power but faces the daunting task of seeking justice for victims without inciting further violence, all while securing much-needed international support.

As the world keenly observes this new chapter in Syria, foreign officials approach the former rebels with caution, particularly given HTS's designation as a terrorist entity by several global powers. Human rights, minority rights, and international cooperation remain critical factors in the eyes of observers.

