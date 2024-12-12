Left Menu

Syria's New Dawn: The Challenges Ahead for Abu Mohammed al-Golani

Ahmad al-Sharaa, known as Abu Mohammed al-Golani, announced the dissolution of Syria's former regime's security forces and the closure of its notorious prisons. As the leader of HTS, he faces the challenge of balancing justice demands with international aid while seeking stability post-civil war.

Updated: 12-12-2024 03:53 IST
Ahmad al-Sharaa, the Syrian rebel leader better known as Abu Mohammed al-Golani, has declared a major policy shift following the toppling of Bashar al-Assad. In a statement issued on Wednesday, he announced the disbanding of the ex-regime's security forces and the shuttering of its infamous prisons known for torture and killings.

Under Assad's decades-long rule, Syria became a feared police state across the Middle East. Now, Al-Golani's Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) wields significant power but faces the daunting task of seeking justice for victims without inciting further violence, all while securing much-needed international support.

As the world keenly observes this new chapter in Syria, foreign officials approach the former rebels with caution, particularly given HTS's designation as a terrorist entity by several global powers. Human rights, minority rights, and international cooperation remain critical factors in the eyes of observers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

