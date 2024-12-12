Syria's New Dawn: The Challenges Ahead for Abu Mohammed al-Golani
Ahmad al-Sharaa, known as Abu Mohammed al-Golani, announced the dissolution of Syria's former regime's security forces and the closure of its notorious prisons. As the leader of HTS, he faces the challenge of balancing justice demands with international aid while seeking stability post-civil war.
Ahmad al-Sharaa, the Syrian rebel leader better known as Abu Mohammed al-Golani, has declared a major policy shift following the toppling of Bashar al-Assad. In a statement issued on Wednesday, he announced the disbanding of the ex-regime's security forces and the shuttering of its infamous prisons known for torture and killings.
Under Assad's decades-long rule, Syria became a feared police state across the Middle East. Now, Al-Golani's Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) wields significant power but faces the daunting task of seeking justice for victims without inciting further violence, all while securing much-needed international support.
As the world keenly observes this new chapter in Syria, foreign officials approach the former rebels with caution, particularly given HTS's designation as a terrorist entity by several global powers. Human rights, minority rights, and international cooperation remain critical factors in the eyes of observers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Diplomatic Breakthrough: U.S. and China Exchange Detainees
Diplomatic Breakthrough: American Detainees Released by China
Diplomatic Breakthrough: American Detainees Released by China
Seven Arrested for Attack on Manipur Police Station, Demand Release of Earlier Detainees
Crackdown in Jammu: Women Detainees Under Terror Suspicions