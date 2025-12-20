Left Menu

National Justice Front Announces Protest, Demands Release of Sikh Detainees

The National Justice Front announced a series of protests, including a Black Day on January 26, demanding the release of Sikh detainees and political prisoners in India. The protests, supported by various organizations and leaders, also call for strict laws against sacrilege and express support for farmers' movements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh/Hoshiarpur | Updated: 20-12-2025 21:20 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 21:20 IST
  • India

The National Justice Front has outlined a fresh wave of protests, including a planned Black Day on January 26, to demand the release of Sikh detainees and political prisoners languishing in Indian jails. The announcement was made after a special meeting held at Kisan Bhawan, attended by various social, farmer, and political organizations from Punjab and neighboring states.

Addressing media representatives, former judge Justice Ranjit Singh, who presided over the meeting, stated that approximately 50 organizations participated. It has been decided that a significant gathering will occur on January 7 in Mohali, commemorating three years of ongoing protests. Activities include an Akhand Path starting January 5 and a conference set for January 7 to further the call for detainee releases.

The Morcha has been active since January 5, 2023, at the Mohali-Chandigarh border, demanding action from government authorities. As the government remains unresponsive, further actions have been planned, such as making toll plazas in Punjab free on January 12. Plans are also in place for a protest march to the governor's house in February, contingent on further government inaction.

