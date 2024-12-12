Left Menu

Pakistani Intruder Apprehended at LoC in Poonch

An 18-year-old Pakistani named Mohd Sadiq was captured by the Army near the Line of Control in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir, while he attempted to cross into India. Security officials noted that Sadiq was unarmed and is being interrogated to determine his intentions. Initial investigations suggest an accidental crossing.

Jammu | Updated: 12-12-2024 08:18 IST
Security forces detained an 18-year-old Pakistani national, Mohd Sadiq, near the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir, officials reported on Thursday.

Sadiq was allegedly trying to enter Indian territory from Pakistan when he was caught by vigilant troops in Noorkote village on Wednesday evening.

Authorities stated that the intruder carried no incriminating possessions, and ongoing questioning aims to uncover his motives. Initial assessments indicate a potential inadvertent crossing of the LoC.

