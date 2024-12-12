Pakistani Intruder Apprehended at LoC in Poonch

Security forces detained an 18-year-old Pakistani national, Mohd Sadiq, near the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir, officials reported on Thursday.

Sadiq was allegedly trying to enter Indian territory from Pakistan when he was caught by vigilant troops in Noorkote village on Wednesday evening.

Authorities stated that the intruder carried no incriminating possessions, and ongoing questioning aims to uncover his motives. Initial assessments indicate a potential inadvertent crossing of the LoC.

(With inputs from agencies.)