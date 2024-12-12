National Agency's Crackdown on Jaish-e-Mohammed's Radicalization Plot

The National Investigation Agency launched a major operation on Thursday, conducting searches across multiple states to thwart a radicalization conspiracy by Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed. This operation aims to curb potential threats and maintain national security.

Authorities reported that searches were carried out at 19 locations spanning four states, including Uttar Pradesh and the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The coordinated effort underscores the seriousness of the threat posed by this organization and the government's determination to dismantle its networks.

Further information regarding the searches and the findings is expected as the investigation proceeds, highlighting the ongoing battle against terrorism in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)