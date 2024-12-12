Left Menu

National Agency's Crackdown on Jaish-e-Mohammed's Radicalization Plot

The National Investigation Agency conducted extensive searches in multiple states targeting the radicalization efforts of Jaish-e-Mohammed. Operating across 19 locations, the operation spanned states like Uttar Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir, focusing on dismantling the plans to incite youth and spread terror.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2024 10:31 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 10:31 IST
National Agency's Crackdown on Jaish-e-Mohammed's Radicalization Plot
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency launched a major operation on Thursday, conducting searches across multiple states to thwart a radicalization conspiracy by Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed. This operation aims to curb potential threats and maintain national security.

Authorities reported that searches were carried out at 19 locations spanning four states, including Uttar Pradesh and the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The coordinated effort underscores the seriousness of the threat posed by this organization and the government's determination to dismantle its networks.

Further information regarding the searches and the findings is expected as the investigation proceeds, highlighting the ongoing battle against terrorism in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024