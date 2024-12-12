Left Menu

Arunachal Pradesh Child Rights Panel Uncovers Alarming Sex Racket Involving Government Employees

The Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has urged the government to take stringent actions against officers implicated in a four-year-long sex scandal involving minors. The panel highlighted the involvement of government employees and called for a detailed investigation and victim compensation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 12-12-2024 12:11 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 12:11 IST
Arunachal Pradesh Child Rights Panel Uncovers Alarming Sex Racket Involving Government Employees
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking revelation, the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR) has recommended stern disciplinary measures against government employees implicated in a sex racket involving minor girls. The employees, including a policeman, allegedly participated in the scandal which dates back to 2019 and continued until its discovery in 2024.

The Commission described the racket's operations as 'alarming', highlighting that government workers exploited their positions to lure and abuse minor victims. Chaya Dulom and her husband, identified as the primary culprits, reportedly enticed young girls with job offers under the façade of a restaurant in Itanagar, only to exploit them sexually.

Expressing concerns over potential high-profile involvement, the Commission urged for a reconstituted Special Investigation Team (SIT) to comprehensively examine the case. Furthermore, they emphasized the need for victim compensation and forwarded adult victim cases to the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women for further action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024