Arunachal Pradesh Child Rights Panel Uncovers Alarming Sex Racket Involving Government Employees

In a shocking revelation, the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR) has recommended stern disciplinary measures against government employees implicated in a sex racket involving minor girls. The employees, including a policeman, allegedly participated in the scandal which dates back to 2019 and continued until its discovery in 2024.

The Commission described the racket's operations as 'alarming', highlighting that government workers exploited their positions to lure and abuse minor victims. Chaya Dulom and her husband, identified as the primary culprits, reportedly enticed young girls with job offers under the façade of a restaurant in Itanagar, only to exploit them sexually.

Expressing concerns over potential high-profile involvement, the Commission urged for a reconstituted Special Investigation Team (SIT) to comprehensively examine the case. Furthermore, they emphasized the need for victim compensation and forwarded adult victim cases to the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women for further action.

(With inputs from agencies.)