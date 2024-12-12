Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Nepali Labourers Found in Dhauli Ganga River

Two Nepali labourers were found dead in the Dhauli Ganga river, Uttarakhand. Both were identified as residents of Surkhet, Nepal. A third labourer is missing, suspected swept away. The group had consumed alcohol the night before. Search operations for the missing person continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gopeshwar | Updated: 12-12-2024 15:26 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 15:05 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Two Nepalese labourers' bodies have been recovered from the Dhauli Ganga river in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district. Local police alongside the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) officers found the bodies near Gaadi bridge on the Joshimath-Malari road after locals alerted them to the grim sight.

The labourers have been identified as Subhash Pandey and Chitra Bahadur, hailing from Nepal's Surkhet district. A third individual, Hari, remains unaccounted for, with his clothes discovered along the riverbank, raising fears that he may have been swept away.

Investigations revealed that the group, including a fourth member, Nok Bahadur, had consumed significant amounts of alcohol on Tuesday night. Nok, who fell asleep by the fire, reported he was unsure of events that followed. Search efforts for Hari are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

