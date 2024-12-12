Tragedy Strikes: Nepali Labourers Found in Dhauli Ganga River

Two Nepalese labourers' bodies have been recovered from the Dhauli Ganga river in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district. Local police alongside the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) officers found the bodies near Gaadi bridge on the Joshimath-Malari road after locals alerted them to the grim sight.

The labourers have been identified as Subhash Pandey and Chitra Bahadur, hailing from Nepal's Surkhet district. A third individual, Hari, remains unaccounted for, with his clothes discovered along the riverbank, raising fears that he may have been swept away.

Investigations revealed that the group, including a fourth member, Nok Bahadur, had consumed significant amounts of alcohol on Tuesday night. Nok, who fell asleep by the fire, reported he was unsure of events that followed. Search efforts for Hari are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)